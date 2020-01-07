|
Thelma Lee Scott
Corning - Thelma Lee Scott, age 88, of Corning, New York passed away on Sunday, January 5th, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital Skilled Nursing Facility. She was born on September 10th, 1931 in Ozark, Alabama, the daughter of the late Ivee and Mary Martin Tarver. She married Lewis Alexander Scott, Sr. on October 18, 1958 in Elmira, NY. He predeceased her on January 25, 2018.
Thelma was a 1954 graduate of Tuskegee Institute with a Bachelor of Science in Institutional Management. She was employed with Corning Hospital as a dietitian; she was the epitome of work ethic during her tenure at the hospital, and was highly respected by the many people that worked for her and with her over the years. She received her 55 years of service recognition in 2009.
Thelma was a founding member of the Crystal City Social Club, and a member of the NAACP. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, notable trips to get ice cream. She enjoyed watching soap operas, western movies, kung fu movies, reading a good book, Perry Mason, and Murder, She Wrote.
Above all else she was fiercely committed to supporting and protecting her family. She raised her children with the utmost expectation. She made sure that her family was always provided for, affording her children the things she did not have growing up.
Thelma is survived by two sons: Lewis A. (Mary Gill-Scott) Scott, Jr. of Corning, NY and George (Paulette Braithwaite) Scott of Norfolk, VA; grandchildren: Jordan and Aidan Scott and Jacqueline Scott; 6 nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Thelma was predeceased by her sister: Ruth Hazel Tarver in March of 2017.
Her family wishes to thank the staff at St. Joseph Hospital Skilled Nursing Facility for their care, compassion, and friendship during her extended stay.
A memorial service will be held at Friendship Baptist Church, 120 Pearl Street, Corning, NY 14830 on Saturday, January 11, 2019 at 11:00am. She will be laid to rest along side her husband in Hope Cemetery, Corning.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Thelma's name may be sent to Tuskegee University, online: www.tuskegee.edu/support-tu/give or by mail: Tuskegee University Office of Advancement & Development,
P. O. Box 1304, Tuskegee Institute, AL 36087.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020