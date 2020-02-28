|
|
Thelma (Thorpe) May Baker
Lawrenceville, PA - Thelma (Thorpe) May Baker, age 94, of Lawrenceville, PA, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at her home. She was born on May 31, 1925, in Sylvania, PA, a daughter of Fred and Ruby (Ripley) Thorpe. Thelma was married to Robert H. Baker, Sr. She worked at Corning Glass and was a member of the Millerton Weslyan Church. Thelma was an avid reader and enjoyed crocheting and crafts.
Thelma is survived by two daughters, Gloria J. Wheeler, and Roberta Powers of Rome, NY; a daughter in law, Betty May of Indiana; two stepsons, Robert H. (Beverly) Baker, Jr. of Dover, PA, and Peter J. (Dayna) Baker of Lawrenceville; a stepdaughter, Sheila Brotherton of Pamona, MO; 20 grandchildren; 52 great-grandchildren; and 20 great great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert May; her second husband, Robert Baker, Sr.; her parents; six brothers and sisters; a son, Dave May; an infant son, Richard May; three sons in law, Bob Powers, Duane Wheeler, and Jesse Brotherton; and a grandchild, Sam Brotherton.
Friends and family are invited to call on Sunday, March 1, 2020, from 3:00-4:00 pm at the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, PA. A funeral service will follow immediately at 4:00 pm with Pastor Larry Johnson officiating. Burial will take place in Glenwood Cemetery in Troy. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association P.O. Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215 or a . www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020