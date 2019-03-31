|
Theodora "Teddy" Wilcox
Horseheads - Theodora "Teddy" Wilcox (nee Van Tassell), Horseheads, of Horseheads NY, died peacefully on Nov. 12, 2018 at Family of Caring Nursing home in Montclair, NJ. She was surrounded by her close family in the days leading up to her passing. Teddy was born in Dansville, NY and grew up in Wayland NY. As a young woman Teddy worked at the Guaranty Trust Co. in New York City. She loved her years in the city. After her marriage to Maurice Wilcox, she moved to Horseheads NY, where she lived most of her adult life. That is where she raised her 2 daughters, having been widowed in 1955. She was employed as a secretary by the Police Department in Horseheads. She loved living in the Finger Lakes region and was a great ambassador for the area wherever she traveled - whether to NJ with her daughters or seeing the world with her niece. She also loved vacationing with her family in Hilton Head SC - biking, swimming and walking the beach well into her 80's. Teddy was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Horseheads, which along with her family, was the center of her life for many years. Teddy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was predeceased by her husband Maurice Wilcox in 1955, her parents William and Edith Van Tassell, her sisters Ruth Dougherty and Dorothy Shatzel and her brother James Van Tassell . She is survived by her 2 daughters, Linda Seyffarth with her husband Tom Agnew, Sharon with her husband Joseph Yacura and her 4 beloved granddaughters Kristin, Lindsay, Danielle and Kelsey. She will also be missed by her 5 great grandchildren William, Brendan, Griffin, Alexa and Audrey and by all who knew and loved her. A memorial service will be held on April 6, 11:00 AM at the First United Methodist Church of Horseheads, NY followed by interment at Maple Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers kindly consider donations in Teddy's name to the First United Methodist Church of Horseheads or the . For more information or to send condolences please visit www.vantasselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on Mar. 31, 2019