Theodore 'Ted' Edgar Steil, Jr.
Fassett, PA - Theodore 'Ted' Edgar Steil, Jr. Age 88, formerly of Route 14 Fassett, PA passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at the home of his daughter and caretaker. Theodore was born September 17, 1932 in Greenfield, NY. He was the son of the Late Theodore & Elizabeth (Maier) Steil, Sr.. Following graduation from school he served his country with the US Army from 1953 to 1955 obtaining the rank of Corporal upon his discharge. Theodore was a self-employed truck driver and enjoyed working and fixing anything mechanical. He was a member of the Fassett Grange, and a long standing member of the Twin Tiers Vintage Car Club. In his free time, he enjoyed golfing, old cars and tractors.
Surviving are his children, William & Debbie Steil of Leland, NC, Marie & Ernie Zimmer of Gillett, Pa, Kathleen Michaels of Erin, NY, Michael & Polly Steil of Goldsboro, NC, Suzanne & Gene VanWicklin of Cape May, NJ, 12 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren, a brother Raymond & Lena Steil of Chalfont, PA, sisters, Virginia & Bruce Bruckner of Odessa, NY, Margaret & Tom Guinan of Rome, PA, Mary Plummer of Mt. Washington, KY, several nieces, nephews and many friends.
He was predeceased by his parents of Wilawana, Pa; and his loving wife Jeanne M. (Ditolla) Steil on May 4, 2001, a son Theodore Steil III of Williamsport, Pa, a brother Donald of Nicholson, Pa, and sister Sylvia Beebe of Horseheads, NY.
Please make any donations to the charity of your choice
, just as Ted would have wanted.
Funeral services are private, and interment will be in Woodlawn National Cemetery, Elmira, NY. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roberts Funeral Home, Inc. 279 Main Street, Wellsburg, NY 14894.