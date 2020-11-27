1/1
Theodore Edgar "Ted" Steil Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theodore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theodore 'Ted' Edgar Steil, Jr.

Fassett, PA - Theodore 'Ted' Edgar Steil, Jr. Age 88, formerly of Route 14 Fassett, PA passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at the home of his daughter and caretaker. Theodore was born September 17, 1932 in Greenfield, NY. He was the son of the Late Theodore & Elizabeth (Maier) Steil, Sr.. Following graduation from school he served his country with the US Army from 1953 to 1955 obtaining the rank of Corporal upon his discharge. Theodore was a self-employed truck driver and enjoyed working and fixing anything mechanical. He was a member of the Fassett Grange, and a long standing member of the Twin Tiers Vintage Car Club. In his free time, he enjoyed golfing, old cars and tractors.

Surviving are his children, William & Debbie Steil of Leland, NC, Marie & Ernie Zimmer of Gillett, Pa, Kathleen Michaels of Erin, NY, Michael & Polly Steil of Goldsboro, NC, Suzanne & Gene VanWicklin of Cape May, NJ, 12 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren, a brother Raymond & Lena Steil of Chalfont, PA, sisters, Virginia & Bruce Bruckner of Odessa, NY, Margaret & Tom Guinan of Rome, PA, Mary Plummer of Mt. Washington, KY, several nieces, nephews and many friends.

He was predeceased by his parents of Wilawana, Pa; and his loving wife Jeanne M. (Ditolla) Steil on May 4, 2001, a son Theodore Steil III of Williamsport, Pa, a brother Donald of Nicholson, Pa, and sister Sylvia Beebe of Horseheads, NY.

Please make any donations to the charity of your choice, just as Ted would have wanted.

Funeral services are private, and interment will be in Woodlawn National Cemetery, Elmira, NY. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roberts Funeral Home, Inc. 279 Main Street, Wellsburg, NY 14894.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home
279 Main St.
Wellsburg, NY 14894
(607) 302-4730
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Star-Gazette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved