Theodore W. Tokarski



Elmira - died unexpectedly in his sleep on Sunday, May 31, 2020. Ted was born in Gorlice, Poland to the late Andrew and Theresa Tokarski. He came to the United States in 1961 with his parents and four siblings. As a youth his love of basketball was shown by his participation in local CYO leagues. Ted spent 42 years at Kennedy Valve. He was an avid New York Yankees, New York Giants and Boston Celtics fan. The pride in his home and family showed strongly in all of his interests. He loved the beach, his cat Abbie, and collecting. In addition, he was very proud of his Polish heritage. Ted was blessed with a large and loving family. He is survived by his beloved spouse Felecia, loving children; Thomas Tokarski (Jennifer), Jennifer Hillman (Frank) and Jill Martino (Joseph). Very importantly, he adored his grandchildren, Theodore and Gwyneth Tokarski, Tristan and Gavin Hillman and Blake and Kayla Martino; siblings, Antoinette Duke (John) and Jeanette Przymusik (Thomas); in-laws, Leo Hoodak (Elizabeth), Anthony Hoodak (Sandy), Charles Hoodak and Catheigh Hoodak. He had several loving nieces and nephews and their children. Ted is predeceased by sister Helen Tokarski, brother John Tokarski, in-laws Leo and Olive Hoodak, Joseph and Cheryl Hoodak and Vince Hoodak. A private ceremony will take place at McInerny Funeral Home on Saturday, June 6, 2020. He will be laid to rest at St. Peter and Paul's Cemetery. A Celebration for Life will be planned for the future when we are able to gather as a whole group. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Chemung County SPCA, 2435 State Route 352, Elmira NY 14903, or the West Elmira Volunteer Fire Department, 1299 W. Water Street, Elmira NY 14905, or Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish, 1010 Davis Street, Elmira NY 14901. Arrangements by McInerny Funeral Home.









