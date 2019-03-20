Services
Walter J. Kent Funeral Home
858 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
(607) 734-5368
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Walter J. Kent Funeral Home
858 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Walter J. Kent Funeral Home
858 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
View Map
Horseheads - Age 81 of Horseheads, NY passed away Monday, March 18, 2019 at the Chemung County Nursing Facility. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, John; daughter and son-in-law Debra & Mark Hughson; daughter Mary T. Carr; grandchildren Susan (Hughson) & Jeremy Walker, Mary Smith, Mark & Ami Hughson, Jr.; great grandchildren Andria, Presley, Jeremy Jr., and Jocelyn Walker, Theresa Smith, Aurora & Caelan Brokaw and Ivan Hughson. Mrs. Carr retired from Anchor Glass. Family and friends are invited to visit Walter J. Kent Funeral Home, 858 Lake St. at Washington Ave., Elmira on Thursday, March 21st from 10 to 11 am. Her funeral service will be held there at 11 am. Committal prayers and interment will follow in St. Peter & Paul's Cemetery.
Published in Star-Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019
