Theresa A. Stephens
Elmira - Age 78, passed away peacefully at her home, amidst the love of family, on Friday, April 5, 2019. Theresa was born in Columbus NE, a daughter of the late Edward and Anita (Bandur) Duster. She is also predeceased by her daughter Anne Marie Lewis. Theresa is survived by her husband of 54 years Lawrence J. Stephens; children and their spouses: Mark P. and Astrid Stephens of Pembroke Pines FL, Susan T. and Mark Taylor of Idaho Falls ID; son-in-law Jack Lewis of Piercefield NY; grandson Alexander Lewis of Piercefield NY; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law: Margaret White of Des Plaines IL, Kathleen and Dennis Anderson of Grandview Heights OH; aunt Helen Marie Keefer of Billings MO; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Theresa was a 1958 graduate of Alvernia High School in Chicago. She continued her education at Mundelein College, Chicago, earning a Bachelor's Degree in 1962. Theresa's career as a teacher started at Our Lady of Mercy School in Chicago where she taught second grade. She then was an art teacher at St. Pius X High School in Lincoln NE. After moving to Elmira she became very involved with St. Mary's Parish and St. Mary's School. At the school she was a playground aide, later taking the position of school librarian. Theresa enjoyed gardening and was very active until poor health forced her to cut back on her activities. She was a parishioner of St. Mary's Church. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water Street, Elmira, on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m., officiated by Father Richard Farrell. Interment, with committal prayers, will then take place at St. Peter and Paul's Cemetery. Those wishing may remember Theresa with a donation to Holy Family Catholic School, 421 Fulton Street, Elmira NY 14904.
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019