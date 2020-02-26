|
|
Theresa Ann Ellis-Caccia
Age 81 went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, February 22, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 20, 1938 to the late Raymond Ellis Sr. and Dorothy Ellis Conklin (Glen). Besides her parents, Theresa was predeceased by her brother, Raymond Ellis Jr, Shirley (Ellis) Thrasher and her brother in-law Leon Thrasher, Theresa is survived by her husband Robert C. Caccia, whom she married on May 9, 1959. She is also survived by her son Robert M. Caccia of Painted Post, son Michael A. Caccia of Horseheads NY, daughter and son-in-law, Jeannie M. (RJ) Quinn of Pine City NY; grandchildren, Anthony Caccia of Newfield NY, Tara Caccia of Schenectady NY, Courtney Caccia of Painted Post NY; and Roman Quinn of Pine City NY; her brother and two sisters; along with several nieces and nephews.
At the family's request, no services will be held. Theresa only request was that she be buried next to her "best friend", her dad, Raymond Ellis at which time her immediate family will gather to celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the or the American Stroke Foundation in memory of Theresa Caccia.
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020