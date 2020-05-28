Theresa Connelly



Rochester - age 91, formerly of Hillbrook Road, Elmira, passed away Tuesday May 26, 2020 at the Baird Nursing Home in Rochester, New York. Theresa was born June 6, 1928, in Elmira, the youngest daughter of John and Cecilia (Melvin) Gourley. She is predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Edward F Connelly; her sisters, Geraldine Moran, May Gourley and a dearly missed daughter Ellen T. Wozniak. Theresa is survived by her many children with their families, Joseph E. and Margaret Connelly of Bellvue WA with children, Bridget, Kelly, and Ryan; John F. "Jack" and Marianne Connelly of Elmira with son Keegan of Minneapolis, MN; Michael T. and Barbara Connelly of Horseheads with sons, Thomas and Christopher; Patricia M. Connelly of Rochester with daughter Kathryn "Katy" of Moscow ID; Mary Theresa and Dr. Timothy O'Leary of Rochester with children, Patrick and Meggie (Smith) and daughter Matilda, NYC, Cecilia O'Leary and Phil McDowell, Seattle WA, Conor, Bellingham WA and John; and Eileen (Connelly) and David Windsor of Colorado. Theresa met Ed while working at American Bridge. She spent her childhood going to baseball games with her father who shaped her love of sports and fierce sense of competition. She was an avid Yankee fan, a Children's Librarian for Steele Memorial Library and a more than full time mother of seven. She loved to plan parties, loved to laugh and had a tremendous will to live. Theresa was a long time communicant of Our Lady of Lourdes Church. McInerny Funeral Home will hold a private ceremony for the family. She will be interred at St Peter & Paul's Cemetery. A more appropriate celebration of her life will be held at a later and safer time.









