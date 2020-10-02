Theresa Kamas Youngman
Elmira - Age 64, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Theresa was born and raised in Elmira a daughter of the late Edward J. and Rose M. (Lepa) Kamas. She is also predeceased by her brother Thomas Kamas. Theresa is survived by her husband John M. Youngman; daughter Heather L. Youngman of Syracuse NY with wife Annabeth Hayes and children, Eleanor "Ellie" and Alec Youngman-Hayes; son Andrew T. Youngman of Toronto, Canada, with husband Blair Reid; brother and sister-in-law James and Maryanne Kamas; niece Cheri Kamas Shaw with children, Cassandra and Alicia Shaw; cousin Betty Jane DeMark with daughter Robin DeMark and Robin's partner Linda Hawley; sisters-in-law, Ellen M. Yougman, Joan L. Barnes, Elizabeth A. Riopko-Carter and Marie T. Simmons; best friend JoAnn Sherwood with her husband Tim; along with several other cousins. Theresa was a 1974 graduate of Notre Dame High School and a 1977 graduate of St. Joseph's Hospital School of Nursing. She worked at the burn unit of St. Joseph's Hospital for 10 years before transitioning to private health care, working in the Elmira area. Theresa retired from nursing and took up her passion for art by opening and co-owning her own arts and crafts store, The TeaBerry House, on Maple Avenue in Elmira. Theresa was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Those wishing may remember Theresa with a donation to MitoAction, P O Box 310 Novi MI 48376, Mitoaction.org
….an organization that supports mitochondrial disease, a rare genetic condition that Theresa lived with all of her life.