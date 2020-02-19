Services
McInerny Funeral Home
502 W. Water St.
Elmira, NY 14901
607-733-6271
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
12:30 AM - 1:30 PM
McInerny Funeral Home
502 W. Water St.
Elmira, NY 14901
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
1:45 PM
McInerny Funeral Home
502 W. Water St.
Elmira, NY 14901
Elmira - Age 94, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the Chemung County Nursing Facility. Theresa was born August 13, 1925 in Elmira, a daughter to Joseph and Rose Lamentia Mustico. She was predeceased by her brothers, Orlando, Carmen, Rinaldo, Carl, and sister, Josephine Mustico. Theresa is survived by her brothers and sister in law, Alexander and Diane Mustico of Worcester NY, Joseph Mustico of Richmond VA; sister, Mary Mustico of Elmira; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Theresa retired from A & P in Horseheads. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water Street, Elmira, on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Her funeral service will follow at 1:45 p.m. Interment with committal prayers in St. Peter and Paul's Cemetery. Flowers will be provided by the family. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Theresa's memory can be made to , 2900 Rocky Pointe Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
