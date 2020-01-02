|
Therese Delores DeSanto
Elmira - Age 80, passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday, December 28, 2019. Therese was born in Elmira, daughter of the late Joseph A. and Congetta Saginario DeSanto. In addition to her parents Therese is predeceased by her brother Joseph A. DeSanto, Jr. Therese is survived by sister-in-law Barbara DeSanto; nephews, Robert DeSanto, Thomas (Maria) DeSanto, and Christopher (Rhoda) DeSanto; great-nieces and great-nephews, Lea and Kevin Rogers, Nolan DeSanto and Mikael DeSanto; special friends, Marty, Rhonda, Tori and Mary Whitford; numerous cousins and a host of good friends. Therese was a 1957 graduate of Notre Dame High School. She had worked for a short time at John Hancock and the Chemung County Chamber of Commerce. Therese then went to work for Chemung County and was Deputy Clerk of the Chemung County Legislature for many years. After leaving the Legislature, Therese worked part time in the Chemung County Executive Office for many more years before finally retiring in December of 2018. Therese was a devout Catholic and was very involved with her church. For most of her life it was with St. Anthony's Parish, later with Blessed Sacrament Parish and now with Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish. Therese was a longtime volunteer with the St. Anthony's festival, a member of the Sacred Heart Ladies, and the Italian American Veterans Ladies Auxiliary. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Patrick's Church on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Committal prayers and burial will follow at St. Peter and Paul's Cemetery.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020