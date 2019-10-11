|
Thomas A. Cieri, Sr.
N. Charleston, SC - Passed away on October 4, 2019, at age 74 at the Roper Hospice Center in Mt. Pleasant, SC. Tom was born June 6, 1945 and was raised in Elmira, New York. In 1990 he relocated his family to Charleston, SC. Tom was the son of Antoinette Salina Cieri & William R. Cieri, Pine City NY who both preceded him in death. He leaves behind to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 53 years, Lauretta (Laurie) Hollenbeck Cieri, Charleston, SC; his beautiful daughter, Tracy Marsh of Greenville, SC; his wonderful son, Thomas A. Cieri Jr., Ladson, SC; 3 grandchildren, Ryan T. Marsh, Jordan P. Marsh and Lindsay M. Marsh all of Charleston, SC. Tom is also survived by his brother, Richard Cieri of Weedsport, NY; his brother-in-law, William "Bill" (Mary "Punky") Hollenbeck, Englewood, FL; sister-in-law, Sheila Hollenbeck, Pine City, NY; numerous close nieces and nephews who he loved dearly. Tom was a 1964 Varsity Letterman graduate of Notre Dame High School in Elmira, NY. He loved football but played various other sports during his high school years at Notre Dame. Tom never forgot his high school friends. He kept in touch with many and spoke often of others. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1964-1968 during the Vietnam era. He was stationed at NAF Johnsville, Warminster, Penna. Upon his Honorable Navy discharge, he was employed at United Parcel Service, in Horseheads, NY for 18 years as a courier and in management. Upon leaving UPS he was employed by Federal Express in Horseheads, NY as a manger of that station and eventually transferred to FED EX in Charleston. He retired from Fed EX and went on to work at the Medical University of South Carolina in the Heart and Cath Lab as a PIXIS coordinator. Tom's final employment was with the James A. Dyal Funeral Home, Summerville, SC. Tom enjoyed golfing, his NY Giants, shooting pool and radio-controlled airplanes. He was an avid aviator, private pilot and was especially proud of owning his own CESSENA 150 airplane. If Tom's feet were not on the ground, he was in the air flying his plane. Tom was a one in a million-good guy. He worshiped his wife and family, always had a smile and loved life!! Family and friends will be received at Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, 1126 Broadway, Southport/Elmira on Sun. Oct. 20, 2019 between the hours of 2-4 p.m. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Mary's Church 224 Franklin St. Elmira on Mon. Oct. 21, 2019 at 10 a.m. Full military honors will be accorded Mr. Cieri following his mass. The Cieri family would like to express their sincere appreciation for the excellent care Tom received from the doctors, nurses and from Roper Hospice Comfort Care Center. In lieu of Flowers donations are welcomed at the ALS Foundation. To my Tom: Hero's get remembered but legends never die…..xox
Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 11 to Oct. 17, 2019