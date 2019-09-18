Services
Vedder and Scott Funeral Home
122 N. Genessee St.
Montour Falls, NY 14865
607-535-2396
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Vedder and Scott Funeral Home
122 N. Genessee St.
Montour Falls, NY 14865
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Vedder and Scott Funeral Home
122 N. Genessee St.
Montour Falls, NY 14865
View Map
Thomas "Michael" Brown


1956 - 2019
Thomas "Michael" Brown Obituary
Thomas "Michael" Brown

Montour Falls - Thomas "Michael" Brown, age 63, of Montour Falls, NY passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Cayuga Medical Center.

Michael was born on April 18, 1956 to Thomas and Eileen Brown, who predeceased him. He has resided in the Schuyler County area for most of his lifetime, making his home with The Arc of Schuyler since 1982. Michael was a proud Eagle Scout, and avid movie collector. He enjoyed photography, dancing, and spending time with family and friends.

Michael is survived by his Aunt Hilda Brown, half-sister Pat Brown, cousins, and many friends.

Family and friends are invited to call at the Vedder and Scott Funeral Home, 122 N. Genesee Street, Montour Falls, on Friday, September 20, from 10:30-11:00am. A celebration of Michael's life will be held immediately following at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions in Michael's name may be made to The Arc of Schuyler, 203 Twelfth St., Watkins Glen, NY 14891. You may sign a guestbook or light a "Candle of Remembrance" in his memory on line at www.vedderandscottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019
