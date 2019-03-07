|
Thomas D. Gleockner
Horseheads - Age 78 of Horseheads, NY. He was born December 23, 1940 in Sayre, PA, son of the late Roy and Lorna Mae (Rose) Gleockner and passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019 unexpectedly at home. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers Donald, David, Richard and Otis. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law Todd & Ann Gleockner of Canandaigua, NY with their son Trevor; daughter Pamela Gialanella of Binghamton, NY with her son Zachary; sister Joan West of Sayre along with several nieces and nephews. Tom retired from Westinghouse Corp; was formerly employed with Facet (Bendix) and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was an avid bowler and golfer and he pitched in slow pitch softball with various teams for many years. Family and friends are invited to visit Walter J. Kent Funeral Home, 858 Lake St. at Washington Ave., Elmira on Saturday, March 9th from 3 to 5 pm. Interment will take place in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, PA at the convenience of the family. Tom's family would like o thank his good friends and neighbors, Carol Holecek, Les Padgett & Mike Cook for their care and kindness to him.
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019