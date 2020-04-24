Services
McEwen Funeral Home of Monroe
204 South Main Street
Monroe, NC 281125543
(704) 289-3173
Thomas Dana Eells


1927 - 2020
Thomas Dana Eells Obituary
Thomas Dana Eells

Monroe - Tom was born on November 21, 1927 and passed away on April 23, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. He was the son of Grace Chapman Eells and Dana Eells. He is survived by his children Joan (Richard) Self, Stephen (Becky) Eells, Martin (Ina) Eells, Edward (Julie) Eells, Joseph (Linda) Eells, Dave (Jo) Eells, Thomas (Chinda) Eells, Linda (Frank) Dennison, as well as 22 grandchildren, 52 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years Betty Eells, his parents, daughter Ellen Snider, siblings Isabelle (Bebe) Petti and Ruth Calaroso.

He served in the United Coast Guard during WWII. He retired from Seneca Beverage. Retirement was not for him, and he went to work at Walmart in Virginia until he needed to be home to be a caretaker to his wife. He was a man who loved and enjoyed his family, and he liked to joke. In his younger days, he loved fishing. He was loved and will be missed by all. McEwen Funeral Home of Monroe is honored to serve the family of Mr. Eells.
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
