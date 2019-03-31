|
|
Thomas Earle Harris
- - Thomas Earle Harris, 63, passed away unexpectedly and with his family by his side on Thursday March 7, 2019 at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. He was born on November 9, 1955 in Elmira, New York to the late Earle Franklin Harris & Eleanor Gene (MacEwen). Harris.
A hardworking man, Tom started his career path early on. He proudly followed in his father's footsteps and went to work in the sheet metal industry. In 1977, Tom was an apprentice sheet metal worker; as his training and skills improved, Tom trained as a journeyman from 1987 until 2007. In 2018, Tom achieved the distinction of Development Specialist for the Sheet Metal Union 112 and was able to retire and enjoy the finer things in life. He was active in his community, a member of the Masonic Lodge and had achieved his Scottish Rite. In his free time, Tom loved fishing, golfing, boating, traveling the world, cheering on the University of Notre Dame sports teams, and above all else, spending time with his family. His friends and family describe Tom as a real, "Mr. Fix It," and handy man, as he loved to work with his hands and had a great knowledge of how things worked. He will be truly missed.
Left to cherish Tom's memory are his beloved wife, Mrs. Kelly Harris, with whom they would have celebrated 30 years of marriage in May; their daughter, McKenna Harris of Hammondsport, NY; his adoring granddaughters, Macie Koseba & Hadley Harris; sisters, Patricia Kelly (William) of Elmira, NY & Barbara Hazard (Dan) of Port St. Lucie, FL; sister in-law, Colleen Houghtaling (late husband, Kevin) of Middlebury Center, PA; as well as several nieces and nephews; a large, loving, extended, family, and many supportive friends and neighbors both locally and in NY.
A Celebration of Tom's life will be held on Saturday April 6, 2019 at 11:30 at Sheet Metal Workers Local 112 located at 1200 Clemens Center Parkway, Elmira NY.
At the request of the family, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Tom's name may be respectfully made to the , 950-48th Ave N, Suite 101 Myrtle Beach, SC 29577; or to the Children's Miracle Network, c/o Elmira Medical Arts Center, 571 E. Market Street, Suite 102, Elmira, NY 14901.
To view these details online or to offer words of comfort through the online guest book, kindly visit, www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home (843.651.1440) is honored to be assisting the family.
Published in Star-Gazette on Mar. 31, 2019