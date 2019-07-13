|
|
Thomas G. Eagen, Sr.
Elmira - Age 89, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019. Tom was born in Kingston PA a son of Frank N. and Marguerite (Garvey) Eagen. He is survived by his loving family, Joan Collins Eagen, his wife with whom he celebrated 68 years of marriage with on June 30, 2019; children and their spouses: Thomas G., Jr. and Paula Eagen of Elmira, Patrice J. and Philip Moyer of Mechanicsburg PA, Michael C. and Marge Eagen of Marshall MI, Sean T. and Deborah Eagen of Elmira, F. Keenan Eagen of Elmira, Timothy C. and Diane Eagen of Pine City, Mary Ann and Robert DiMarco of Charleston SC, Kerry K. and Thomas Stone of Elmira; grandchildren: Melissa (Jim) Preston, Ryan (Kanika) McClure, Matt (Lydia) McClure, Alicia (Greg) Salerno, Cristin (John) Dicker, Ryan (Molly) Moyer, Kathleen (Joshua) Steinour, Nate (Penny) DiRuiter, Rebecca Eagen, Jennifer Eagen, Molly (Terry) Decker, Caitlin (Jason) Krusen, Kelly (Adam) Holland, Jack Thomas Eagen, Matthew (Laura) DiMarco, Brian Thomas (Haley) DiMarco, Andrew Eagen (Elizabeth) DiMarco, Brendan Thomas Stone, Siobhan Eagen Stone; great-grandchildren: MacKenzie, Sierra, Luke, Madeline, Ethan, Lillian, Jack, Cameron, Jordyn, Delphi, Daedalus, Josephine, Cayden, David, Sloane, Logan Thomas, Luca, Cole, and Cal; sister Joan Brush of Mountaintop PA; brother-in-law Robert C. Collins of New Jersey; close friends, Mike Dooley, Paul Titus and his A.O. H. family. Tom is predeceased by grandson Charles Douglas Stone and great-granddaughter Addison Claire Decker. Tom was a US Navy veteran serving with the Seabees from 1951 to 1954. He received his Bachelor's Degree in Sociology from Kings College in Wilkes Barre PA, a Master's Degree in Sociology from Notre Dame University, and a Master's Degree in Social Work from Syracuse University. Tom was an Associate Professor at Elmira College for eight years, teaching Sociology. He retired from the NYS Division of Parole with over thirty years of service. Tom was a member of the Harry D. Bentley American Legion Post #443, a life time member of both the Elmira Elks Lodge #62, and the Msgr. John J. Lee Division of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, where he was a past president. Tom was a collector of Harbour Light lighthhouse figurines. He was an avid fan of Notre Dame University football, sharing his passion with his family, his legacy will continue. A wonderful story teller, Tom will be missed by many. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water Street, Elmira, on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. A prayer service will be held at the funeral home on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 10:15 .m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 224 Franklin Street, Elmira. Military honors will be accorded outside of church immediately following the Mass. Burial will take place at St. Peter and Paul's Cemetery, on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Tom's grandson Charles, son of Kerry and Tom Stone, will be buried with his grandfather. Tom and Joan have been living at Woodbrook for the past year, where Tom, along with Phog Allen and Chuck Kline, was part of the "3 Musketeers". With the loss of Tom, Woodbrook will never be the same. The Eagen family sends a special thank you to the staff at Woodbrook for the wonderful care provided to Tom and Joan. Those wishing may remember Tom with a donation to either, EPOCH (Educational Programs of Children Handicapped), P O Box 231, Madison NJ 07940, or A.O.H., Rev. Raymond Hourihan Scholarship Fund, 701 Kinyon Street, Elmira NY 14904.
Published in Star-Gazette on July 13, 2019