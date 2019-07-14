Services
McInerny Funeral Home
502 W. Water St.
Elmira, NY 14901
607-733-6271
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
McInerny Funeral Home
502 W. Water St.
Elmira, NY 14901
Prayer Service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:15 AM
McInerny Funeral Home
502 W. Water St.
Elmira, NY 14901
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church,
224 Franklin Street,
Elmira, NY
Resources
Thomas G. Eagen Sr. Obituary
Thomas G. Eagen, Sr.

Elmira - Age 89, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water Street, Elmira, on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. A prayer service will be held at the funeral home on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 10:15 .m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 224 Franklin Street, Elmira. Military honors will be accorded outside of church immediately following the Mass. Burial will take place at St. Peter and Paul's Cemetery, on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Tom's grandson Charles, son of Kerry and Tom Stone, will be buried with his grandfather. Officers and members of the Ancient Order of Hibernians will gather at McInerny Funeral Home on Sunday, July 14th at 6:00 p.m. for a service to honor our brother Tom.
Published in Star-Gazette on July 14, 2019
