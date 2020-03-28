|
Thomas Havens Farr
Big Flats,NY - THOMAS HAVENS "FROG" FARR Age 68 of Big Flats, NY passed away on Tuesday March 24, 2020 at The Bath VA Hospital. Tom was born January 27, 1952 in Elmira, NY the son of the late Walton and Rosa Havens Farr. He was a graduate of Horseheads High School Class of 1970. Tom was a Vietnam War Veteran serving his country with The U.S. ARMY and was fluent in the Russian language and served as an interpretor. He was a dedicated member of The Skinner-Ernest American Legion Post #1612 in Big Flats where he also served as a Past Commander. Tom received his Bachelor's Degree in Nursing and was a Registered Nurse having worked at Boston General Hospital and Nursing Homes in Boston, MA. In addition to his parents, Tom was pre-deceased by his sisters Dianna Corey, Kathleen Petrie, and Lynne Huerta and his brother William Farr. Tom loved his family and friends and treasured the time he spent with them. Tom is survived by his caregivers : sister and brother-in-law: and Sue & Barry Haywood of Dansville, NY and his niece Debbie Prince of Big Flats, NY; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of caring friends. Due to The Corona Virus Pandemic Tom will be laid to rest in Bath National Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are entrusted to the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY. Words of Condolence and Memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com .
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020