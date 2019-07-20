|
Thomas J. Kaminski
Wellsboro, PA - On Thursday, July 18, 2019 Tom Kaminski went to be with his Lord and Saviour, at the age of 72.
Tom was born on November 9, 1946 in Wellsboro, PA to Stanley and Margaret (Suhr) Kaminski. Tom was a self employed electrician for 50 plus years working in most of the homes in the area. On Oct. 30, 1993 he was married to Cheryl (Fisher) Kaminski. Together Tom and Cheryl enjoyed vacationing in New England, with a special trip to Europe. A special place to Tom was evening rides to Colton Point and with family breakfast in the fall.
Tom was a member of the First Baptist Church of Wellsboro and also attended Victory Highway Wesleyan. Having loved living in Wellsboro he was a dedicated citizen by volunteering for many years at the Laurel Festival. Tom was an active member in the Masonic Fraternity. He was a Past Master and member of Ossea Lodge No 317 F. & A.M., a member of Tioga Lodge No 373 F. & A.M., Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite Valley of Coudersport MSA, Past High Priest of Tyoga Royal Arch Chapter No. 194, member of Northern Commander No. 16, Northern Council No. 24 Royal and Select Master Mason Eire Coucil No. 105 Knight Masons, Sullivan Forest No. 210 Tall Cedars of Lebanon, and Ernest E. Lundy Mark Lodge No. 403.
Tom was preceded in death by his father, Stanley, his mother, Margaret, and daughter Janie. He is survived by his wife Cheryl, his children, Jeff (Jennifer) Kaminski of Georgia, Jessica (Tony) Wolfe of Middlebury Center, his step children, Jennifer (Jason) Achterberg of Pine Valley, NY, Matthew (Heather) Abernathy of Horseheads, NY and Jill (Michael) Kephart of Wellsboro. Grandchildren, Mitchell, Alexandra, Andrew, Brittany (Nicholas), Rebecca, Jacob, Lexi, Sierra, Riley, and Bailee.
Friends are invited to call at the Ossea Masonic Lodge, Kelsey St. Wellsboro, on Sunday 2-5 PM. Funeral services will follow there Sunday at 5:00 PM with Revs. Thomas Nason & Tink Cranmer officiating. In lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated to the Ronald McDonald House in Danville, PA. A service of Carleton Funeral Home Inc. Wellsboro, PA.
Published in Star-Gazette on July 20, 2019