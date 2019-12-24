Services
Thomas J. Lepkoske


1940 - 2019
Thomas J. Lepkoske Obituary
Thomas J. Lepkoske

Elmira - Age 79 of Elmira, NY. He was born March 14, 1940 in Elmira, son of the late Lawrence and Kathryn (Pulaski) Lepkoske and passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers Donald, David and Richard Lepkoske; sister Lorraine Galvin. He is survived by his children Steve (Suzzi) Lepkoske of Elmira, Andrew (Christine) Lepkoske and their son Nolan of Jacksonville, FL, Christine Shope of Elmira and Robert Lepkoske and his children Zachary and Alexandria of Elmira along with several nieces and nephews. Thomas graduated from Notre Dame High School. He then joined the U.S. Navy serving from 1958 to 1963 aboard the USS Macon. He retired from Hardinge, Inc. Private burial services, with military honors will take place in Forest Lawn Memorial Park at the convenience of the family.
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019
