Rev. Thomas, J. O'Brien
O'Brien, Rev. Thomas, J. 02/16/1949 - 12/07/2019 Rev. Thomas J. O'Brien died Sunday, December 8,2019 from cardiac failure complicated by dementia at Brookdale Senior Living in Columbus, Ohio. He was born in Waverly, N.Y. to the late William O'Brien (born in Waverly, N.Y.) and Justine (Cullen) O'Brien (born in Athens, Pa.). After graduation from St. Anne's Academy in Fort Smith, Arkansas, he entered The Society of Jesus in 1967. Following fourteen years in Jesuit formation, he left the Society of Jesus and spent the next sixteen years in lay ministry. He rejoined the Society of Jesus in1997 and was ordained in 2002. He then spent the next 4 years as Parochial Vicar between Holy Rosary and St. John parishes in Columbus, Ohio and Retreat Director at Manresa Jesuit Retreat House in Detroit, Michigan. In 2007, he left the Jesuits and served as a diocesan Parochial Vicar at Blessed Sacrament and Christ the King Parishes in Elmira, N.Y. and St. Lawrence Parish in Greece, N.Y. Father Tom took early medical retirement in 2011 and spent the next eight years with his brother Michael O'Brien and his wife Bridgett O'Brien. Father Tom loved classical music and was an accomplished organist. In addition to his parents, Father Tom was preceded in death by his sister Kathleen and brother, John. He is survived by brothers Bill and his wife, Blanche, of Hudson, Ohio, their children, Colleen O'Brien Cherry, PHD and her husband, Mark T. Cherry and Rev. William P. O'Brien, S. J. and Michael O'Brien and his wife, Bridgett O'Brien and their children, Patrick, Kathy, Tracy and Kelly. Memorial donations may be made to Blessed Trinity Parish. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Luckner Funeral Home in Waverly, N. Y. Times for Mass of Christian Burial at The Blessed Trinity church and internment in St. James cemetery, both in Waverly, N. Y. will be announced at a later time.
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019