|
|
Thomas Jacobson
Bath - Thomas Jacobson, 94, passed away peacefully at Steuben Center for Rehabilitation and Health Care in Bath, New York, on March 28, 2020 after a long battle with dementia. He was born June 11, 1925 in Daggett, Michigan, and never lost the love he had for the woodlands of his childhood in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, returning often for hunting, fishing, and vacationing with family. He spent most of his adult life in Lake County, Illinois, and was a member of First United Methodist Church of Waukegan for over 45 years. Tom worked for many years as the supervisor of operations at the Post Office in Lake Bluff, and, in retirement, became an avid golfer, enjoying the company of his friends and family at many courses in the Waukegan area. He is survived by his beloved son John (Coleen) Jacobson, dear sister Margaret Grube, sister-in-law Maxine, grandsons Thomas (Julia) and Nathan (Yifei), great-grandson Christopher, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 years Elizabeth Ann (only he could call her "Betsy"), parents George and Della Jacobson, siblings Burt, Ethel, Lillian ("Ubby"), and James. Given the current situation with the coronavirus, the family will not be holding services, but will plan for a celebration of his life later in the year when conditions permit. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, https://alzfdn.org/.
For funeral info: MarshFuneralHome.com or 847-336-0127.
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020