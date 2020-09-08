Thomas James Patrick Rogan



Elmira - Age 84, died Monday, September 7, 2020, at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center. Tom was born in Elmira on June 3, 1936, to John and Susan (Doherty) Rogan. He attended St. Patrick's School and Elmira Catholic High School, graduating in 1954. He enlisted in the US Navy in 1955 and served until 1957. While in the Navy, he served on the same ship as his brother, Ed. Tom was a graduate of Corning Community College and earned both a Bachelor's and Master's Degree from Elmira College. While attending college, Tom worked for LeValley-McLeod in Elmira. Upon completing his Master's Degree in social work, Tom went to work as a counselor for the New York State Department of Corrections. He worked at the Elmira Correctional Facility and Camp Monterey, from where he retired. Tom was very much a people person, a social butterfly. He enjoyed live jazz music, drinking coffee, and socializing with friends at Cozy Corner in Elmira or Gerould's Pharmacy in Horseheads. He volunteered at various human service agencies and church gatherings. Tom was extremely dedicated to family and loved the time spent with them. He adored both of his grandchildren and loved watching them grow into successful young adults. He thrived on keeping up-to-date with their education and social activities. He believed very strongly in the education process and lifelong learning was extremely important to him. He was a devout Catholic, with most of his time spent at St. Patrick's Church. For the most recent four years, he lived at the Chemung County Nursing Facility in Elmira and loved the care he received there. Their caring team of employees became family to him. Tom is survived by son Thomas P. Rogan and wife Jennifer of Horseheads with children Tyler and Madeson; son Michael J. Rogan and wife Stacia of Alexandria VA; former wife and friend Roxanne Marie Rogan of Montour Falls; sister Mary Lou Thurber of Elmira; sister-in-law Phyllis Ryan Rogan of Elmira; brothers and sister-in-law Colonel John Rogan, US Army Retired, of Madison WI, Owen Joseph and Mary Ann Rogan of Elmira; many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by brother Ed Rogan of Elmira; sisters and brothers-in-law, Millicent and Fred Clark, Eileen and Don White; sister-in-law Ann Rogan; brother-in-law Myers Thurber; nieces, Mary Ann White and Maureen Rogan Cozzi. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Patrick's Church, 604 Park Place Elmira, on Friday, September 11, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Committal prayers and interment, with military honors, will follow at St. Peter and Paul's Cemetery. Those wishing may remember Tom with a donation to either ARC of Chemung, 711 Sullivan St., Elmira NY 14901, or Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish, 1010 Davis St., Elmira NY 14901. Arrangements by McInerny Funeral Home.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store