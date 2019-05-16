|
Thomas M. Brownell
Horseheads, NY - Passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019 at the age of 82. Tom's calling hours will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 10 AM -11 AM at the Horseheads First United Methodist Church, 1034 W. Broad St., Horseheads, NY with his Memorial Services to follow at 11AM. Pastor Rhonda Kouterick will officiate. Burial will take place with Military Honors at Maple Grove Cemetery immediately following. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed at Tom's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette on May 16, 2019