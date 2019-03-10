Thomas M. Jenkins



Elmira - Age 70 of Elmira, NY died on Friday, March 1, 2019 at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center. Tom was born in Elmira on Thursday, June 17, 1948 to Wallace E. Jenkins & Marion Stroman. He was predeceased by his father, Wallace Jenkins, step mother, Lena Jenkins; mother, Marion Stroman; aunt, Andrea Flemming; step brother, Donnie Jenkins. Tom is survived by step brother, Carl (Donna) Jenkins; sister, Tina Mathews; step sisters, Pat Mathews & Elaine (Don) Lilly. Tom had several nieces and nephews whom he loved very much. He worked as a repairman for the Chemung ARC with many years of service and Pathways for several food banks. Tom enjoyed fishing & was a big NY Mets fan. He was also was huge NASCAR fan and loved to go to Chemung Speedrome. FRIENDS MAY CALL AT THE BAKER FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 640 W. GRAY ST. ELMIRA, ON TUESDAY, APRIL 9, 2019 FROM 2-4PM. TOM'S MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL WILL BE HELD IN SS. PETER & PAUL'S CHURCH ELMIRA, ON WEDNESDAY, APRIL 10, AT 10AM. REVEREND SCOTT KUBINSKI CELEBRANT. INTERMENT OF TOM'S ASHES WILL FOLLOW IN WOODLAWN NATIONAL CEMETERY, ELMIRA. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make memorial donations in Tom's memory to Western Alliance Emergency Services 129 Canton St. Troy, PA 16947.