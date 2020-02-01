Services
Fowler Funeral Home
340 West Avenue
Brockport, NY 14420
(585) 637-6100
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Fowler Funeral Home
340 West Avenue
Brockport, NY 14420
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Fowler Funeral Home
340 West Avenue
Brockport, NY 14420
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church
152 Main St.
Brockport, NY
Deacon Thomas R. Schrage Obituary
Deacon Thomas R. Schrage

Clarkson, - Passed away on Friday January 31, 2020 at the age of 65. Predeceased by his parents Bernard and Mavis. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Barbara, 3 children Beth (Kevin) Mitchell, Matthew (Lindsay), Peter (Kristin), 9 grandchildren, brother Michael (Nancy), sisters Patricia (Richard) Telech, Sandra (Robert) Malnoske and several nieces and nephews. Tom was ordained a Catholic Deacon June 8, 1996.

Family and friends may call on Tuesday February 4th and Wednesday February 5th from 3-6 PM at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc. 340 West Ave., Brockport. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday February 6th at 10 AM in Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 152 Main St. Brockport. Interment will be held privately in the spring. Memorials may be directed to Southern Poverty Law Center, 400 Washington Ave., Montgomery, AL 36104 https://www.splcenter.org/support-us or to the Nativity Parish Center Fund https://www.nativitybrockport.org.
