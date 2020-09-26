1/1
Timothy E. Shaw
1971 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Timothy E. Shaw

Little River, SC - Passed away on September 22, 2020 at the age 49. He is survived by his daughter, Jacqueline Shaw and fiancé Jacob Vrooman of Amsterdam, NY; son Colby Shaw of Scotia, NY; Step children Michael (Christine) and Ashley Davis of Scotia NY; parents Gayle (Darrell) Ackerman of Erin, NY; sister Tamara Clay of Bethel, CT; brother Jeremy Ackerman (Bridget Sullivan) of Horseheads, NY; nieces, cousins and a host of friends. Tim is pre-deceased by his brother, Rick Shaw. Tim was employed by Adirondack Beverage for several years and loved fishing and hunting. The family will welcome relatives and friends to Sullivan's Funeral Home, 365 E. Franklin St. at Rt. 13 on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 12-2pm. A private Memorial Service will be held at the conclusion at 2pm. He will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemtery. In Lieu of flowers those wishing to remember Tim please consider donations to Return a Gift to Wildlife, Division of Fish and Wildlife, 625 Broadway, Albany, NY 12233-4751. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed in Tim's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Calling hours
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Sullivan's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
23
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Sullivan's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan's Funeral Home
365 E. Franklin St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-2035
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Star-Gazette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved