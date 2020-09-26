Timothy E. Shaw
Little River, SC - Passed away on September 22, 2020 at the age 49. He is survived by his daughter, Jacqueline Shaw and fiancé Jacob Vrooman of Amsterdam, NY; son Colby Shaw of Scotia, NY; Step children Michael (Christine) and Ashley Davis of Scotia NY; parents Gayle (Darrell) Ackerman of Erin, NY; sister Tamara Clay of Bethel, CT; brother Jeremy Ackerman (Bridget Sullivan) of Horseheads, NY; nieces, cousins and a host of friends. Tim is pre-deceased by his brother, Rick Shaw. Tim was employed by Adirondack Beverage for several years and loved fishing and hunting. The family will welcome relatives and friends to Sullivan's Funeral Home, 365 E. Franklin St. at Rt. 13 on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 12-2pm. A private Memorial Service will be held at the conclusion at 2pm. He will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemtery. In Lieu of flowers those wishing to remember Tim please consider donations to Return a Gift to Wildlife, Division of Fish and Wildlife, 625 Broadway, Albany, NY 12233-4751. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed in Tim's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com