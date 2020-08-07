1/
Timothy H. "Tim" Olszowy
Timothy H. "Tim" Olszowy

Painted Post - Age 57, passed away on March 24th, 2020 with his beloved wife and soulmate Kristy Langtry, and lifelong friend, Cliff Holly, by his side.

Friends may call from 3-7 pm on Friday August 14, 2020 at Olthof Funeral Home, 1050 Pennsylvania Ave., Elmira, NY.

During his final hours, Tim asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be directed in support of efforts to find a cure for Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Please direct donations in his memory to the Wilmot Cancer Institute's Blood Cancer Research Program. Please include 'Blood Cancer Research Program/Tim Olszowy' on the memo line. You may send gifts directly to the Wilmot Cancer Institute Advancement Office, 300 East River Road, Box 278996, Rochester, NY 14627. Tim's tribute wall can be signed in obituaries at www.olthof.com




Published in Star-Gazette from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Olthof Funeral Home - Elmira
1050 Pennsylvania Ave.
Elmira, NY 14904
(607) 733-7566
