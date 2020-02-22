Services
Timothy J. "Tim" Carpenter


1960 - 2020
Timothy J. "Tim" Carpenter

Elmira - Age 59, was born December 19, 1960 in Elmira, NY the son of the late Willard and Anna Mary Carpenter, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family and friends. His brother, Alan Douglas Carpenter also preceded him in death. He is survived by his loving companion and best friend of 41 years, Julie Ferris; son, Adam (Christy) Carpenter; daughter, Erin Carpenter (David Conkright); grandchildren, Alexius, Azria and Jeffrey "Bub"; Cody, Meryssa and David "Bubby"; great grandchildren, Alaynia and Levi; sisters, Marie (Daniel) Polovick and Colleen Carpenter; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. At request there will be no services at this time. Tim's tribute wall can be signed in obituaries at www.olthof.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 22 to Feb. 27, 2020
