Timothy J. "Tim" Lynch, Jr.
Elmira - age 88, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019, in St. Joseph Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Tim was born on April 17, 1930 in Piketon, Ohio to Timothy J. and Abigail (Donahue) Lynch, who came to America from County Cork, Ireland. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Virginia Ann Riffe Lynch, of Elmira, his four daughters; Kathy (Mike) Yacovelli of Alachua FL; Gigi (Mike) Frailey of West Hartford CT; Rene (Les) Miller of Rock Stream NY; and BJ Lynch Davis of Big Flats NY. He leaves behind his sisters; Mary Tigue and Flossie (Jerry) Holloway; brother Tom (Peggy) Lynch; along with sisters-in-law, Mary J. Powers and Jean (Joe) Gizzi; ten grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents Tim is predeceased by his sister Ann Lukeman, in-laws James and Virginia Riffe, and brothers-in-law, Don Tigue, John Lukeman, and Mike Powers. Tim graduated from Elmira Southside High School in June of 1948. He was Elmira's first 18-year-old to enlist in a special one-year enlistment program with the US Army in 1948. Tim worked as a Lineman for New York State Electric and Gas for forty years. He enjoyed camping, bowling, golfing, and countless hours of euchre games with friends and family. He was a long-time communicant of St. Patrick's Catholic Church, a lifetime member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, serving for a time as the Recording Secretary, and a member of the Elmira Elks Lodge #62. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water Street, Elmira, on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. A prayer service will be held at the funeral home on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 9:15 a.m., followed by a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Patrick's Church with Father Richard Farrell officiating. Interment with committal prayers and military honors will follow at St. Peter and Paul's Cemetery. Those wishing may remember Tim with a donation to a . Officers and members of the AOH will meet at McInerny Funeral Home on Sunday at 1:45 p.m. to conduct a service for our brother, Tim. Officers and members of the Elmira Elks Lodge #62 will meet at McInerny Funeral Home on Sunday at 4:45 p.m. to conduct a service for our brother, Tim.
Published in Star-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019