Services
McInerny Funeral Home
502 W. Water St.
Elmira, NY 14901
607-733-6271
Service
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
1:45 PM
McInerny Funeral Home
502 W. Water St.
Elmira, NY 14901
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
McInerny Funeral Home
502 W. Water St.
Elmira, NY 14901
Service
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
4:45 PM
McInerny Funeral Home
502 W. Water St.
Elmira, NY 14901
Prayer Service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
9:15 AM
McInerny Funeral Home
502 W. Water St.
Elmira, NY 14901
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
Timothy J. "Tim" Lynch, Jr.

Elmira - age 88, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019, in St. Joseph Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water Street, Elmira, on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. A prayer service will be held at the funeral home on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 9:15 a.m., followed by a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Patrick's Church with Father Richard Farrell officiating. Interment with committal prayers and military honors will follow at St. Peter and Paul's Cemetery.
Published in Star-Gazette on Mar. 1, 2019
