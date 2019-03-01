|
Timothy J. "Tim" Lynch, Jr.
Elmira - age 88, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019, in St. Joseph Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water Street, Elmira, on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. A prayer service will be held at the funeral home on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 9:15 a.m., followed by a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Patrick's Church with Father Richard Farrell officiating. Interment with committal prayers and military honors will follow at St. Peter and Paul's Cemetery.
Published in Star-Gazette on Mar. 1, 2019