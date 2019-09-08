|
Timothy R. Baker
Elmira - Age 45, passed away unexpectedly on Mon. Aug. 26, 2019. Timothy was born to the late, Raymond Baker & Elaine Rynders Brady on May 10, 1974 in Syracuse, NY. He graduated from SHS. Timothy loved camping in the Adirondacks, riding his motorcycle and playing video games. He will always be remembered as a caring friend to all who knew him. In addition to his mother and step-father, Elaine & Frank Brady, Timothy is survived by two sons, Kyle Baker, Andrew (Mykaila) Baker; daughter, Karyana Kshir; grandson, Bryon Baker; brothers, Matthew Baker, Torrey Bundy, Eric (Debi) Brady, sister, Chelsey (Gavin) Sturdevant; nephews, Adam and Dean. All services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Published in Star-Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019