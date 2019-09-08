Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy R. Baker


1974 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy R. Baker Obituary
Timothy R. Baker

Elmira - Age 45, passed away unexpectedly on Mon. Aug. 26, 2019. Timothy was born to the late, Raymond Baker & Elaine Rynders Brady on May 10, 1974 in Syracuse, NY. He graduated from SHS. Timothy loved camping in the Adirondacks, riding his motorcycle and playing video games. He will always be remembered as a caring friend to all who knew him. In addition to his mother and step-father, Elaine & Frank Brady, Timothy is survived by two sons, Kyle Baker, Andrew (Mykaila) Baker; daughter, Karyana Kshir; grandson, Bryon Baker; brothers, Matthew Baker, Torrey Bundy, Eric (Debi) Brady, sister, Chelsey (Gavin) Sturdevant; nephews, Adam and Dean. All services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Published in Star-Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.