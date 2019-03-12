|
Elmira - Timothy Richard Granger was born February 17, 1943 in Elmira, NY. The son of the late Robert U. and Helen Louise (Wilson) Granger, he passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center, at the age of 76. He is survived by his brothers: Robert (Laurie) Granger, and Dean Granger; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins. In accordance with Timothy's wishes, there will be no services. Timothy's guestbook can be signed in obituaries at www.olthof.com
