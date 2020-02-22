Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Big Flats - Timothy W. Burdick, age 58, passed away Thursday, February 20, at Strong Memorial Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Tim was born in Elmira to the late William and Dorothy (Lightburn) Burdick. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Judith, along with his children Mitchell (Nikki) Burdick of Big Flats, and Ashley (Shawn) McCurry of Elmira. Grandchildren Nathan Burdick and Camden Forman. Brother, William (Marilyn) Burdick of Painted Post, sisters, Patricia (Ray) Cobb of Horseheads, and Barbara (Louis) Preczewski of Alpine. Sister-in-law Kathryn (Gordon) Pauling of Milford, PA. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Tim was predeceased by his sister-in-law Pamela Tucci. Tim was a NYS Corrections Officer for 33 years, and in his spare time had a passion for the automotive industry, especially fixing and selling cars at his family owned business Burdick Auto Sales. A devoted Christian, above all, Tim loved his family unconditionally, including his beloved dogs. Family and friends are invited to visit Walter J. Kent Funeral Home, 858 Lake St. at Washington Ave., Elmira on Wednesday, February 26th from 12 to 2, and 4 to 7 pm. He will be laid to rest in Rural Home Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
