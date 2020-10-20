1/1
Todd W. Redner
1959 - 2020
Todd W. Redner

Elmira - Age 61, of Elmira, NY, passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester, NY.

Todd was born on April 16, 1959 in Elmira, NY, the son of Shirley (Tucker) and the late Frederick W. Redner.

Todd is survived by his mother Shirley Redner of Elmira, NY; brother, Scott Redner of Elmira, NY; nieces, Katie (Brett) Dunlap of Pine City, NY and Emily Redner of Horseheads, NY; nephew, Kyle Redner of Barton, NY; grand-nephew, Brayden Dunlap; grand-niece, Elise Castillo; special aunt, Geraldine Tucker of Elmira, NY; special uncle, Albert Redner of Big Flats, NY; special friends, Archie Haner and Tim Nichols.

He was predeceased by his dear friend, Pete Shaffer.

Todd enjoyed being at Lake Grove Park, Cayuta Lake with all his friends. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, working on cars, and watching NASCAR and old western movies.

Family and friends are invited to call at the Olthof Funeral Home, 1050 Penna. Ave., Elmira, on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 11:00 am to 12:45 pm. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm at Woodlawn Cemetery, Elmira.

The family wishes to thank The Strong Memorial Neurological Unit for the care given to Todd.

Todd's tribute wall can be signed in obituaries at www.olthof.com.




Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Calling hours
11:00 - 12:45 PM
Olthof Funeral Home - Elmira
OCT
24
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Olthof Funeral Home - Elmira
1050 Pennsylvania Ave.
Elmira, NY 14904
(607) 733-7566
