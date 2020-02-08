Services
Lynch Funeral Home
318 W. Broad St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-1301
Tracie F. Baravalle


1974 - 2020
Tracie F. Baravalle Obituary
Tracie F. Baravalle

Big Flats - TRACIE F. BARAVALLE age 45 of Big Flats, NY passed away on Saturday February 1, 2020. Tracie was born June 1, 1974 in Elmira , New York the daughter of Craig and Mary Ellen Dixon Baravalle. Tracie was a graduate of Horseheads High School Class of 1992. She received her Bachelor's Degree from Mercyhurst College in 1996 and did post graduate work at The University of Oregon. Tracie was the Human Resource Director for The United States National Parks and then became the Regional Accounts Manager and Business Recruiter for INTRAX in San Francisco, California. She loved the beauty of the outdoors and the peace and serenity it gave her and others. Tracie loved her family and friends and treasured the time she spent with them. Tracie is survived by her loving parents Craig and Mary Ellen Baravalle of Big Flats, NY ; her beloved sister: Laurie Baravalle of Horseheads, NY; her niece Marie Cirulli of Elmira, NY and her nephew Nicholas Cirulli of Horseheads, NY ; several friends and people she worked with and met as the result of her traveling all over the world especially her special friends Danielle Johansen of Horseheads, NY and Mandy Davidson of Dayton, Ohio. Private Funeral Services will be held at the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS,NY at the convenience of the family. Tracie will be laid to rest in Rural Home cemetery in Big Flats, NY. Words of Condolence and Memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com .
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
