Tracy Ann Hartley
Elmira - Age 36, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side, on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Arnot Ogden Medical Center, after a long and valiant battle with cancer. Tracy was born in Elmira, the daughter of the late MaryLynn Carrier Findley. In addition to her mother, Tracy is predeceased by her grandmother Ann Reidy Carrier, grandfathers, James B. Carrier and Don E. Findley, and uncle James M. Carrier. Tracy is survived by her daughters, Madelyn Hartley of Elmira and Sawyer Cowan of Williamsport, PA; sister Jennifer Hartley (Rob Neibergail) of St. Petersburg, FL; brother Jason Hartley of Elmira; father Mark Findley and step-mother Kim Findley of Elmira; stepsiblings, Jason Findley of Farmington, Maureen Findley of Winston Salem, NC, and Megan (Ivan) Castro of Elmira; grandmothers, Kathleen Reidy Carrier of Elmira and Mary Jo Findley of Ottowa, IL; nieces and nephews JaeLyn Paerson, Jason "JR" Hartley, Tanner Findley, Adriana Castro, Christian Castro, and many uncles, aunts, cousins, and dear friends. In high school Tracy was a beloved employee at Mr. Chicken in Watkins Glen. After high school, she obtained her insurance license and spent time working at EC Cooper in Watkins Glen and Perry and Carroll in Elmira. When her health issues left her permanently disabled, she found other ways to contribute, including volunteering in her daughter's classrooms over the years, and more recently, at First Arena. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water Street, Elmira, on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. - 6:45 p.m. A remembrance service will follow at 7:00 p.m. Committal prayers and a burial service will take place at St. Peter and Paul's Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Those wishing to honor Tracy, may remember her with a donation to Falck Cancer Center, 600 Roe Avenue, Elmira, NY 14904.
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020