Truus V. Ameigh
Frederick, MD - Ameigh, Truus V., age 93 of Frederick, MD, passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, at her home in Frederick, Maryland on Friday, May 8, 2020, VE Day.
Truus was born in Utrecht, the Netherlands, July 15, 1926 to the late Reinder and Christina T. Verbeek. In addition to her parents, Truus was preceded in death by her husband Robert William Ameigh (1990), her son Robert William Ameigh Jr. (2019), and her brother Reinder Verbeek. She is survived by her children: Truuke Ameigh (the late Burt Shawver) and her beloved cat, Ruby, of Frederick, Maryland; Michael (Michele) Ameigh of Anthem, Arizona; Gail (Gary) Newman of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina; Mark Ameigh (Barbara McShane) of Chesterfield, MA; Matthew (Elaine) Ameigh of Athens, PA; Timothy (Myra) Ameigh of West Palm Beach, FL; Chris Ameigh (Deette Szymanski) of Elmira, NY; and Susan Ameigh of Beaumont, CA; nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, their children, and their children's children.
Truus was a war bride who met her husband during WWII in Eindhoven, the Netherlands. American soldiers in those days were billeted in civilian homes, and her future husband was placed in hers. It was love at first sight! Robert, a radio operator in the Army Air Corps, would fly over her house and tip his wings to her. The two were married August 22, 1945. Truus dedicated her life to her husband, leaving her homeland, despite her parents' wishes, and they settled in rural Northern Pennsylvania, soon moving to Elmira, where they raised a large family and spent many years. After the passing of her loving Robert, Truus moved to Central Maryland to be with her eldest daughter, where several other of her children also spent years in close proximity.
Truus was an athlete in her youth. She enjoyed a myriad of sports and watched with her sons in their youth. They were convinced she should be a professional announcer, always able to call plays before the tv announcer! A back injury kept her from golfing late in life, and a decline in vision stole her pleasure of watching television sports; however, she continued to follow tennis scores until the end.
She enjoyed the outdoors, growing her own vegetables, and birdwatching. After losing her vision, she still enjoyed the birdfeeder by sound!
Truus was an avid reader as well. She liked mystery novels, and she continued reading until the end via audio CDs. She read most of the Frederick Public Library mystery section!
She loved classical music, hot coffee in the morning, a pressed tablecloth, good quality shoes, the smell of burning charcoal, fresh cut flowers, sitting by her fireplace with a book and a nice hot cup of tea, cookies of almost any kind, cheese on the heel of good bread, kitty paws in her hands, Christmas lights, hot dogs with mustard and onions, vodka and juice (just one!), white chocolate, letters from friends, oranges, soft, warm socks, sitting on the deck, Jeopardy, the evening news, Chinese food, laughing, and telling her kids how smart her other kids are. The aroma of her freshly baked bread and sticky buns wafting down Fairfield Avenue is Legendary!!!
Service and interment arrangements will be made at the convenience of the family and mercy of corona virus restrictions. Truus' tribute wall may be signed at www.olthof.com.
Special thanks to the staff of Frederick County Hospice for their kindness and support.
Published in Star-Gazette from May 9 to May 10, 2020