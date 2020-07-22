USAF Ret. Capt. Richard Alan Councilman
Maple Grove, MN - USAF Retired Capt. Richard Alan Councilman, 83, of Maple Grove, Minnesota, formerly of Little Canada and Roseville, MN; Temple, Texas; Palm Harbor, FL; Grand Forks, ND; Elmira, NY and numerous global Air Force installations, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on July 20, 2020.
Richard was born in Elmira, NY. Richard was a proud Eagle Scout and joined the US Navy Reserves at Southside High School, Elmira, NY. He enlisted in the US Air Force shortly thereafter, received his Bachelor's Degree at Syracuse University, and completed Officer's Training School to become an officer with the Air Force. He completed a 20 year career in the military and had a full life following that chapter. Richard was a modest member of Mensa, an avid bibliophile and writer who contributed significantly to the editorial sections of various newspapers where he resided. In his retirement, Richard continued to satiate his passion for global travel and opera, on occasion combining them both. One of Richard's greatest passions, aside from his wife, Sharon, was animal welfare. He was a philanthropist and gave freely to numerous animal welfare and social betterment organizations. He loved animals of all shapes, sizes, and species.
Richard is survived by his wife, Sharon Kay Councilman; his children Lisa (Councilman) Corbett, Eric Councilman, and Julie Coleman; his grandchildren Linda Stoll, Chelsi Arriola, Derek Councilman, and Danielle Councilman-Lescalleet; and great-grandchildren Kathryn Stoll and Gary Stoll.
Richard was predeceased by his parents, Mary Louise (Kuryla) Councilman and Harold Fuller Councilman.
Memorials/Donations are requested to be sent to Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in Kanab, Utah (bestfriends.org
), a favorite charity
of Richard's, of which he was a 15 year sponsor.