Valeda T. "Vi" Savard
Horseheads - Valeda T. "Vi" Savard, 85, of Horseheads, NY went to the loving arms of her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, September 17, 2019.
Vi is survived by the love of her life, Gary R. Savard, Sr. whom she was wed to for 65 years. Surviving children are Donna (Dirk) Snyder of NC, Rick Savard of FL, Robin Savard of Horseheads, NY, Catherine Savard Case (Dave Pal) of Elmira, NY and Andrea Lopez of Horseheads, NY. She was blessed with a loving family including grandchildren, William Snyder, Brandi Pressley, Tracy Savard, Kelly Vetrino, Ashley Savard, Michele Poirier, Amanda Rose, Morgan Fillipetti, Zachary Roush, Sara Coleman, Brianna and Elijah Lopez; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Vi was an avid birder, who traveled the world to observe and document her favorite animals. She was blessed with not just a green thumb, but a golden one, as she was known for the beauty and bounty of the flowers that she grew. A faith based woman, Vi was frequently seen at church praying and offering prayers to everyone. She also wrote many cards and letters to people she never knew, but knowing a kind word might just be what they needed. To know her was to love her. Friends are invited to calling hours at Olthof Funeral Home, 1050 Pennsylvania Avenue, Elmira, NY on Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm. A Mass will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Patrick's Church, 604 Park Place, Elmira, NY 14901. Burial will immediately follow in St. Peter & Paul's Cemetery, Elmira, NY. Vi's tribute wall may be signed at www.olthof.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on Sept. 20, 2019