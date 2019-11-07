Services
Valeria Marie Frawley


1962 - 2019
Age 57, was born July 21, 1962 in Elmira, NY the daughter of Lawrence and Julia Ann (Miller) Frawley, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Elcor Health Services. Her brother, Mike Frawley and sister Deb Frawley preceded her in death. She is survived by her beloved parents, Lawrence and Julia; loving companion and best friend, Brian K. Scott; adored children, Shawn D. Scott and Brianna M. Scott; sister, Ellen Frawley. Valeria graduated from Notre Dame High School and worked in retail and nursing for many years. Family and friends are invited to attend Graveside Services on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at St. Peter & Paul's Cemetery Elmira, NY at 2:00 pm. Valeria's tribute wall can be signed in obituaries at www.olthof.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
