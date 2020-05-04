Services
Horseheads - Age 86 of Horseheads, NY. She was born December 30, 1933 in Syracuse, NY daughter of the late Carl and Florence (Wojick) Chajka and passed away peacefully, Friday, May 1, 2020. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her loving husband of 68 years, Donald on November 7, 2017. Valerie is survived by her children, son Donald Martin (Lynn) Gansert with their children Susan (Andy) Chanse, Sarah (Mat) DeAngelo, Rachel (Pat) Cassity, Zach and Jacob, daughter Mary Gansert, son Robert (Jennifer) Gansert with their daughter Hannah, son Daren Gansert with his children Cailee, Caitlin and Brandon, and daughter Kirsten Gansert with her son Alex; several beloved great grandchildren; brother Charles (Helen) Chajka, along with canine companion Romeo. Valerie was a 40 year communicant of St. Mary Our Mother Church in Horseheads. She was a Registered Nurse, retiring from the Arnot Ogden Medical Center with over 20 years of service. Valerie had a passion for global travel and always enjoyed meeting new people. She has made friends all around the world. She had participated in community organizations such as the Red Hat Society. Valerie will be dearly missed by many. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family with interment in Woodlawn National Cemetery. Condolences at www.barberfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from May 4 to May 10, 2020
