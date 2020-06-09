Varneze G. Rollins-Coleman
1942 - 2020
Varneze G. Rollins-Coleman

Elmira - Age 77 of Elmira, NY. She was born August 14, 1942 in Brooklyn, NY the daughter of the late Isaac Earl Bryant and Varneze G. Morgan and is now Home with her husband Howard C. Coleman, mother Varneze Morgan and children Merinda and Lee Lee, who were at the Gate waiting for her. Those whom Varneze cherished and leaves behind are her 5 children Vicki, Kevin, Isaac Jesene and Jolaine; a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren and the entire Coleman family. She worked as a nurses aide at Elcor, then for the state of New York, DDSO as a counselor until she retired. Varneze was a member of Resurrection Tabernacle for 2 years and a member and usher at St. Paul's Missionary Baptist Church. Family and friends are invited to visit Walter J. Kent Funeral Home, 858 Lake St. at Washington Ave., on Thursday, June11th from 4 to 7 pm. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, capacity is limited to 20 people at any given time. Please plan accordingly. A private funeral will be held at the convenience of the family. To view her complete obituary, please visit www.walterjkent.com




Published in Star-Gazette from Jun. 9 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Walter J. Kent Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Walter J. Kent Funeral Home
858 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
(607) 734-5368
