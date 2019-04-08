|
Velma M. Miller
Horseheads,NY - VELMA M. MILLER
Passed away on Friday April 5th 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Velma was the daughter of the late Helen and Edwin Isbel of Elmira, New York.
Velma is survived by her beloved sisters Mary Jane Carl and Lee DeMoney (Larry). Velma was so much more than an Aunt to her many nieces and nephews: Lori Mosteller (Bruce), Doreen Vanderpoel, Kevin Vanderpoel (Carol), Gary Mosteller (Paula), Chuck Granger (Joanna), Greg Granger, Pam Goodman (Dan), Jodie DeCourcey (Eric), Jason Sheridan (Nicole), and many beloved great nieces and nephews. Velma built a life-long bond with her great niece Aury Roof and was a special nana to her boy Max Goodman. She will be greatly missed.
Velma lived in Sayre, Pennsylvania for many years with her good friend Mary Louty. She was a devoted New York Yankees fan and owned an impressive collection of Elvis memorabilia. Everyone who knew Velma appreciated her keen wit and generous spirit. Eventually she moved to Horseheads, New York where she spent the last six years of her life with her devoted niece Pam and her family.
Special thanks to Lori Mosteller for the care she provided in the last days of Velma's life. There will be a private service to honor her life.
Published in Star-Gazette on Apr. 8, 2019