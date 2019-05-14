|
|
Venus Connelly
Tioga, PA - Venus Connelly, age 43, of Tioga, PA, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019 at her home. She was born on April 16, 1976 in Elmira, NY, the daughter of Arthur Connelly of Roseville, PA and Lynne (Petoski) Connelly of Seffner, FL.
She is survived by her parents; a son, Cherokee Lucabaugh; a daughter, Zeta Parnell of Tioga, PA; a sister, Francesca Zuccaro of Seffner, FL.
Services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, PA. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in Star-Gazette on May 14, 2019