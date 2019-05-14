Services
Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
570-662-8888
Resources
More Obituaries for Venus Connelly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Venus Connelly

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Venus Connelly Obituary
Venus Connelly

Tioga, PA - Venus Connelly, age 43, of Tioga, PA, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019 at her home. She was born on April 16, 1976 in Elmira, NY, the daughter of Arthur Connelly of Roseville, PA and Lynne (Petoski) Connelly of Seffner, FL.

She is survived by her parents; a son, Cherokee Lucabaugh; a daughter, Zeta Parnell of Tioga, PA; a sister, Francesca Zuccaro of Seffner, FL.

Services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, PA. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in Star-Gazette on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now