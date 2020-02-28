|
|
Vern F. Cozad III
Elmira Heights - Age 79 of Elmira Heights, NY. He was born April 5, 1940 in Muncie, Indiana, son of the late Vern, Jr. and Mary (Naida) Cozad and passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Bethany Manor after an extended illness. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Gary Cozad. Vern is survived by his wife of 58 years, Carolyn (Anderegg) Cozad; children and their spouses Deanna & Mark Thein of Prairie du Chien, WI, Vern F. Cozad IV of Elmira and Jennifer & Ryan McKinley of Rochester; grandchildren Kevin & Ryan Thein; brother and sister-in-law David & Linda Cozad of Elmira; sister and brother-in-law Nanette & Paul Wyak of Horseheads along with several nieces and nephews. Vern was employed with A & P Foods and retired from Hardinge, Inc., both in Horseheads. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force; a member of the American Legion Post 154 Elmira Heights and the B.P.O.E. #62 Elmira. He was an avid coin and stamp collector; enjoyed playing Euchre and loved anything outdoors. Family and friends are invited to his Celebration of Life on Tuesday, March 3rd from 2 to 5 at the Elmira Elks Lodge, 300 E. Gray St. Elmira.
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020