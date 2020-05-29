Verna Baldwin



Elmira - Age 83, passed away on May 28th, 2020 at Guthrie Corning Hospital, Corning, NY. Her journey began on September 26, 1936 in Reagantown, PA, daughter of Melva and Ernest Peterson. She married her best friend, Edward, on September 28, 1954, two days after turning 18. Together, they raised four children. Verna was known for making homemade jams, bread and rolls among other treats that she shared with her neighborhood and family. She loved any reason to have a family get together from Easter egg drop contests to crazy Halloween dinners. Her handmade quilts, crocheted blankets and knitted sweaters were always a hit with anyone who was lucky enough to receive one. Her greatest accomplishment and her biggest joy was being a Gramma. Her heart was larger than life, donating countless hours at the local food pantry. Verna was predeceased by her husband, Edward in 2014 with whom she shared almost 60 years of marriage, their son Edward Baldwin Jr. (Skip) in 1992, daughter-in-law, Betty Baldwin in 2017, and grandson Gregory Klub in 2013. She was also predeceased by her parents, and brothers; Kenneth Peterson, Wayne Peterson and Glenn Peterson (Butch). She is survived by her children; Jeffrey Baldwin of Puyallup, WA, Dennis (JoAnn) Baldwin of Bald Knob, AR, Tammi (David) Loper of Elmira, NY, daughter-in-law Linda (David) Vinsett of Beebe, AR. Grandchildren; Brian (Faith) Baldwin, Jeremy Baldwin, Amy (Cody) Stiles, Jamie (Bart) Williams, Abbi (Billy Keefe) Loper, Alex Loper, Melissa (Sandy) Brainard, Matthew (Kayla) Baldwin, McKenzie (Thomas) Baldwin, adopted granddaughter Monica (Ryan) Coghlan. Great-grandchildren; Dakota, Jason, Adrian, Kypton, Kendall, Brayden, Jude, Lucy, Gemma, and Reilly. Sisters; Marjorie VanAlstine, Irene (Molly McClintock) Peterson, and Judy (Richard) Hurley. Sisters-in-law; Barb Peterson, Marlene Peterson and Barbara Peterson. Special friend Carol Johnson-White. And canine companion, KoJac. Numerous nieces and nephews and a host of friends near and far. Special thank you to the staff of Guthrie Corning Hospital ICU and Dr. Lobo for the compassionate care they gave Verna in her final days. Also, to the caring staff of Elcor Nursing Facility including, Nikole, Justin, Brandi, Ashley and Aubrey who treated "Gram" as their own family member and went above and beyond to make her time spent there as pleasant as possible. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made to the Food Bank of the Southern Tier, 388 Upper Oakwood Avenue, Elmira, New York 14903. Due to the current pandemic a private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.



"A limb has fallen from the family tree that says grieve not for me. Remember the best times, the laughter, the song, the good life I lived while I was strong."









