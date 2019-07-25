|
Veronica Mary (McKlevis) Doud
Columbia Cross Roads, PA - Veronica Mary (McKlevis) Doud, aged 96, of Columbia Cross Roads, PA died peacefully at her daughter's home on the afternoon of Sunday, July 21, 2019 surrounded by family. Veronica was born to Ellen (Nelan) and Joseph McKlevis on November 26, 1922 in Elmira, NY. She was the youngest of their five children. Veronica married Lawrence Melbourne Doud on August 23, 1947. They were married for fifty-seven years before Lawrence's passing and together they raised two children, Lawrence Gerard Doud and Margaret (Doud) Calkins, and cared for their family farm in Columbia Cross Roads.
Veronica was a homemaker and loved entertaining her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and their children. She loved the Christmas and the 4th of July holidays most because of the time she got to spend with her extended family. Though she maintained that she was a city girl, she kept the books for the family farm until her 90th birthday. Veronica was a member of St. Cecilia's Catholic Church (Elmira, NY) in her youth and St. John's Catholic Church (Troy, PA) throughout her adult life. She was also a member of St. John's Altar and Rosary Society where she enjoyed cooking and baking for Harvest Suppers and decorating for the holidays.
Veronica was preceded in death by infant daughters Ellen Lorraine and Kathleen Anne; husband Lawrence; siblings Margaret (Walter) Stein, Joseph (Madeline and Anna) McKlevis, Rita (Peter) Gilbert, James (Gertrude) McKlevis; nieces and nephews Eileen Agan, Larry Stein, Joe McKlevis, Chris McKlevis, Harry Gilbert, and Ellen Gilbert; and her beloved Bassett Hound, Barney.
She is survived by son Lawrence and daughter Margaret; son-in-law Gordon; grandchildren Christa (Jeremy) Shepard, Diana Calkins, Mary (David) Rawlins, and Gordon Calkins; nieces and nephews Buddy, John, Tom, Jimmy, Bobby, Beth, and Margie Stein, Pete, Rita, Annie, and Wally Gilbert, Cathleen, Mary, Pat, Mike, Bobby, and Danny McKlevis, and many great-nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to those who helped Margie and Larry with Veronica's care: Diana Calkins and Rita Gilbert, Guthrie Hospice, Dr. Francisco Corbalan and Staff, and Beth and Margie Stein.
Family and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John's Catholic Church, Troy, PA, on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. Father Joseph Kutch, celebrant. Interment will follow in St. John's Cemetery. A celebration of Veronica's life and luncheon will follow in St. John's Hall. The Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. Troy, PA has been entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John's Altar and Rosary Society, 106 N. Washington St., Canton, PA 17724 and Guthrie Hospice, the Guthrie Clinic Resource Development, One Guthrie Square, Sayre, PA 18840.
Published in Star-Gazette on July 25, 2019